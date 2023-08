© Hans Pennink/AP/File



"As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night. We're grateful to Governor Hochul and New York state for their partnership in opening this new humanitarian relief center and covering the costs, and we need more of the same from all levels of government. We will continue to work with the governor and elected officials across the state to address this crisis as New York City continues to do more than any other level of government."

"I think it's at a tipping point. Look what happened at the hotels where the hotels were filled up. They were trying to get the excess migrants, mostly males, who couldn't get into the hotels, and they chose to sleep on the streets instead of going to another facility."

Randall's Island to be new spot for tent cityNew York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced that a new taxpayer-funded tent city for illegal migrants will be going up in the Big Apple.Adams announced Monday thatliving in the city that never sleeps.said the migrant crisis in New York City was reaching its "tipping point" in a recent radio interview with business mogul John Catsimatidis:New York City lawmakers have pleaded for help as migrants have started sleeping on the sidewalks in Midtown Manhattan. Councilwoman Vickie Paladino warned that the surge of illegal migrants is affecting New Yorkers' quality of life and that the situation is "absolutely out of control."New York City has more than 50,000 migrants in its shelter system in what has become one of the most publicized migrant crises on the East Coast.New York lawmakers announced in June that the city would receive $104.6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for its Shelter and Services Program.