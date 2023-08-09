Emergency services said the blast appeared to have occurred in a warehouse containing pyrotechnic equipment, the state news agency TASS reported. The popular online news channel Mash said it had been rented by a pyrotechnics firm.
Twenty-three people were admitted to hospital, including six in intensive care, the Sergiev Posad mayor's office said.
Comment: Footage of the blast:
Unverified footage on social media showed a huge column of smoke, and high-rise buildings with windows blown out.
The Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant produces optical equipment for industrial and healthcare applications as well as for the Russian security forces.
However, TASS cited emergency services as saying they did not believe the blast had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack - many of which have taken place in Moscow and the surrounding area in recent weeks and months.
Comment: Whilst industrial explosions aren't unheard of, the magnitude of the blast and the factory's purpose does rouse suspicion, and, whilst it a drone may not have been responsible, it could still be a terrorist attack caused by a planted bomb - because it wouldn't be the first time since the conflict began: