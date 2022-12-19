oil fire russia
The fire occurred at the oil and gas condensate Markovskoye field in the Russian Irkutsk Oblast; five injuries were reported.

Source: RBC. Meduza

Details: It is reported that the fire with the area of thousands of square metres was localised quickly; there were no victims, and five people were injured.

Propaganda media report that "there was a fire at the technological installation"; people wrote that they heard an explosion on social media.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been reported.