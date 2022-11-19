explosions by themselves, without external influence, are impossible.'

On Friday, Swedish and Danish authorities investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, said traces of explosives were found at the sites.



Denmark last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.



'Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered,' prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist who is leading the preliminary investigation said in a statement.



'The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified,' he added.



Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden have previously said they had registered tremors in the immediate vicinity of the leaks and that the signals did not resemble those from earthquakes.



The September 26 ruptures of the seabed pipelines, spewing gas into the ocean that bubbled to the surface in the week that followed, triggered warnings of public hazard and fears of environmental damage.



Although the pipelines were not in operation at the time of the damage, they contained gas before falling victim to the apparent sabotage.



A section measuring at least 164 feet is missing from Nord Stream 1, Swedish daily Expressen reported on October 18 after filming what it said were the first publicly released images of the damage.

