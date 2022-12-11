Comment: Note that discussion online disputes that this building is the museum, and that it's housing artworks, and there isn't much media coverage about the fire to conclude either way.
The building - known as the Lopukhin estate - is currently being used by the Pushkin State Museum.
The two-story old manor house dates back to the late 17th century.
Officials revealed that the man was hospitalised after a ceiling collapsed onto him on the second floor of the building.
It is thought that the ceilings between floors caught fire.
The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.
In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Many commentators immediately remarked that buildings appear to be frequently catching fire in Russia.
@OMonteyne2, who monitors the Ukraine conflict, tweeted: "Another day, another fire in Moscow."
@TR_News17 added: "Every morning in Moscow starts with a fire."
Just yesterday, a huge fire ripped through a major shopping complex on the edge of Moscow killing at least one person, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.
Arson is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire at the massive Mega Khimki mall, but an electrical fault is thought to be a more likely trigger.
Comment: And those aren't the only fires (and explosions) to have struck Russia, below is just a selection of those that have happened in the last few months: