The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts caught fire this morning, sparking panic in Moscow. Officials revealed that one firefighter was injured while tackling the blaze at the art museum. The Pushkin is the largest museum of European art in Moscow and one of the leading destinations for visitors to the Russian capital.The building - known as the Lopukhin estate - is currently being used by the Pushkin State Museum.The two-story old manor house dates back to the late 17th century.Officials revealed that the man was hospitalised after a ceiling collapsed onto him on the second floor of the building.The Pushkin holds iconic work from European painters such as Rembrandt, Cezanne, Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.In March 2022, the museum's deputy director Vladimir Opredelenov resigned to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine@OMonteyne2, who monitors the Ukraine conflict, tweeted: "Another day, another fire in Moscow."@TR_News17 added: "Every morning in Moscow starts with a fire.", according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.Arson is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire at the massive Mega Khimki mall, but an electrical fault is thought to be a more likely trigger.