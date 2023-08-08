Dylan Mulvaney bud light satire
The collapse has just ratcheted up.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-InBev) will be selling eight craft beer brands to Tilray Brands, according to a Monday announcement from the anti-American beer giant. The move will cut AB-InBev's craft beer portfolio significantly.

Tilray, a Canadian cannabis company, will be purchasing Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company and Hiball Energy. The deal is expected to be finalized in Sept. 2023 for $85 million, according to a Tilray 8-K filing.

In addition to the beer brands, Anheuser-Busch will also be selling off the brands' employees, breweries and associated brewpubs.

In other words, the disaster just got even more disastrous for Bud Light's umbrella company.

We've hit a new low, ladies and gentlemen.

Ever since the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, we've seen Anheuser-Busch and their brands (in particular Bud Light and Budweiser) utterly collapse, and over time, things have only gotten worse. Well, this is another one of those times, as A-B is actually being forced to sell their beer brands. God, I find that hilarious.

And the fact they're selling these brands to a cannabis company?

It just makes this entire thing even more comical.

Anheuser-Busch truly has fallen, ladies and gentlemen. From having America's favorite beer to now selling several of their brands to a weed company ... straight up clown world for A-B.

Ya gotta love it.