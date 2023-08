A male student in Norway took advantage of the nation's lenient gender self-identification laws to gain admission to the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The student said changing his gender for the purposes of gaining extra admission points was "about as easy as switching mobile plans."According to their website, NTNU has a " development plan for gender equality and diversity " in which they state that "...there is gender imbalance in many disciplines and women are still under-represented in top-level academic positions."To combat over-representation of one sex in several programs, the University has adopted a unique policy to award those who apply as "female" extra points towards admission in instances where the program has an extreme gender imbalance. The policy does not apply in programs where there is no gender imbalance.Authorities approved the policy and the points system was introduced before this year's admission."It took approximately 7 weeks for the gender change to be completed," the student said, also stating that other male students have also "changed their legal gender" to secure their own spots in the University."What kind of gender the student has and whether a student changes gender, and why, we really have nothing to do with that. It is a private matter," she explained.The school originally adopted the policy of awarding female applicants extra "gender points" to make up for the high proportion of male students.But this year,Rolfsen also says that the proportion of women has reached 40% of the school's overall population and the "gender points" system will be reevaluated in the fall. Yuliah Alma is a junior researcher and journalist at Reduxx. She is a passionate advocate for women's rights and child safeguarding. Yuliah lives on the American east coast, and is an avid reader and book collector.