Kansas has become the first state to pass a bill that defines 'woman' as someone who is biologically born female in a move that paves the way for banning transgender people from single-sex areas.Legislators voted in favor of the Women's Bill of Rights on Thursday which has already sparked fierce backlash from the Kansas Senate Democrats who said it was 'equally offensive' to trans and cisgender women.But Republican Senator Renee Ericksson, who spearheaded the bill, insisted it was a 'very factual' and 'objective' move.It had already been vetoed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly who had quashed two previous proposals.The issue of what a 'woman' is has been the center of a fiery culture war in the US, with trans activists arguing its definition should be inclusive of people who were born male but later identify as female.Left-leaning politicians all over the world have been caught up in knots by interviewers who asked them to define what a 'woman' is.Last year Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sparked ridicule when she answered the question by saying 'I am not a biologist.'Senator Erickson told the Washington Times:However she said the bill does not deal with 'gender identity.'It has had several public advocates including former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines who has called for greater protections of female athletes.Gaines has spoken out against the presence of transgender athletes in women's locker rooms.The 23-year-old swam against Lia Thomas, a biological man who spent the first three years as a college swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania men's swim team.She came back for the final year as a female swimmer, breaking records in the pool.Last night the Kansas Senate Democrats published a long thread on Twitter condemning the news.'In case you were concerned that #ksleg politicians had come up with this themselves, have no fear: this is part of a national push to put biologically essentialist language in statute so that legislators have basis to ban trans people from public spaces,' a spokesman wrote.However the move was welcomed by women's rights campaigners.Jennifer C. Braceras, director of the Independent Women's Law Center' told the Washington Times: 'It codifies the current constitutional jurisprudence and the intermediate scrutiny standard that we've all come to rely on to protect women's rights, but also to recognize that there are certain situations in which men and women can be separated without violating the constitution.'Bathrooms, prisons, sports, domestic-violence shelters, etc.'