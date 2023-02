© Picasa



"I shall continue to use every one of the prohibited words. I am a professional user of the English language. It is my native language.



"I am not going to be told by some teenage version of Mrs Grundy which words of my native language I may or may not use."

'Microaggressions'

"One of our authors trained in the USA recalls 'how tired I was as an undergrad hearing how invasive species from other countries decimate pristine US ecosystems. It reminds me of when people tell me or other people of colour to go back to where we came from. Why would I want to be in a field that exoticizes immigrants or reinforces narratives that immigrants are a plague?'"

Project that called for phasing out of non-inclusive language deserves contemptuous ridicule, says eminent biologistRichard Dawkins has vowed to "use every one of the prohibited words" that scientists h ave called to be phased out because they are no longer inclusive.On Tuesday, academics working in ecology and evolutionary biology called for the avoidance of words such as male, female, man, woman, mother, father, alien, invasive, exotic and race. Instead, they encouraged the use of terms such as "sperm-producing" or "egg producing" or "XY/XX individual" to avoid "emphasising hetero-normative views".But Prof Dawkins, the eminent evolutionary biologist and author of The Selfish Gene and the God Delusion branded the suggestions ridiculous.he told The Telegraph.Other experts also branded the alternatives "absurd" and argued they could cause confusion in scientific fields.They also pointed out that Prof Karol Sikora , a cancer expert, said: "I certainly do not agree and such language will not be appearing in any of my scientific work."Commenting on the research on GB News, Francis Foster, the comedian, said: "As always with these things it's completely meaningless, it's going to obfuscate what we are actually talking about and it's laughable, it's beyond parody."The EEB Language Project, which was launched in this month's Trends in Ecology and Evolution journal, is compiling a repository of "problematic words" that have been identified by US and Canadian scientists as harmful and it suggests alternatives.For example, participants have flagged the term "citizen science" saying it could be "harmful to people who do not have a nation state". Instead they suggest "participant science or community science".The academics warned that minority researchers were experiencing "microaggressions" from words such as "invasive".They also claimed thatand warned phrases such asThe termand could be replaced with "newly-arrived" or "nuisance species", they suggest.Writing in the journal, the authors said:as has the phrase "survival of the fittest".The authors also included a "positionality statement" in their paper warning they held "varying degrees of marginalisation and privilege based on our social identities, professional roles, and educational training"."Our team of authors includes graduate students, staff, postdoctoral scholars, and assistant professors employed across historically white and minority-serving institutions in the USA and Canada, and several authors have personal ties to other countries," they warn.