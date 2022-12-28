Andrew Balcer

Andrew Balcer was just weeks away from his 18th birthday when he slaughtered his mother, father, and the family dog on Halloween night in 2016
A biological male who murdered his family after they didn't support his transgender identity has been quietly marked as a "female" in the Maine prison where he's being held, according to Reduxx. Andrew Balcer has been transferred to the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham, a mixed-sex facility where he will be housed with women.

After allegedly telling his mother that he was having trouble sleeping, he stabbed her in the back as she went to embrace him, going on to kill his father and their pet chihuahua Lily.

He ultimately spared his brother Christopher, telling him "it's not your day."

He showed no remorse for his actions, allegedly laughing while describing his crimes to police. In 2018, the press began to refer to Balcer as "Andrea".

"I snapped. I took my little Ka-Bar [military combat knife] there and I drove it straight into my mother's back," he said at the time. "My father came up because he heard her screams and I stabbed the f*ck out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking."

Balcer made various claims over the course of the court proceedings, including physical and sexual abuse accusations, that were vehemently denied by Balcer's brother.

"No. No. No. No. No. That is the most absurd thing I've ever heard in my life. The man never would have laid a hand on either of us," Christopher Balcer said. He requested that the judge not show any leniency to the "remorseless murderer."

Andrew Balcer was initially recorded as "male" in the Maine Department of Corrections directory, his gender is now listed as "female," leading him to be transferred to the MCC, a facility that holds inmates who for the most part have sentences of less than five years.

Balcer's transfer was likely the result of legislation signed into law last year that states that prison housing placements must allign with the inmate's consistently held gender identity.