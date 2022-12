Andrew Balcer has been transferred to the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham, a mixed-sex facility where he will be housed with women.Balcer was just weeks away from his 18th birthday when he slaughtered his mother, father, and the family dog on Halloween night in 2016.He ultimately spared his brother Christopher, telling him "it's not your day."In 2018, the press began to refer to Balcer as " Andrea "."I snapped. I took my little Ka-Bar [military combat knife] there and I drove it straight into my mother's back," he said at the time. "My father came up because he heard her screams and I stabbed the f*ck out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking."Balcer made various claims over the course of the court proceedings, including physical and sexual abuse accusations, that were vehemently denied by Balcer's brother."No. No. No. No. No. That is the most absurd thing I've ever heard in my life. The man never would have laid a hand on either of us," Christopher Balcer said. He requested that the judge not show any leniency to the "remorseless murderer."