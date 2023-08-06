© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Katherine Feinstein, 66, has filed 2 lawsuits on her mother's behalf.The daughter of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has been given power of attorney over the sitting senator and is handling the 90-year-old's legal affairs.Katherine's first lawsuit on her mother's behalf relates to a California beach house owned by the senator's late husband, Richard Blum. The lawsuit argues that Feinstein is seeking to sell the house in order to raise funds for her ongoing medical treatments.The second lawsuit challenges the appointment of two other trustees in Blum's estate: Michael Klein, a longtime lawyer for Blum, and Marc Scholvinck, a business partner of Blum's, according to The New York Times.Feinstein's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding her need for Katherine to manage her legal affairs.Adam Russell, a spokesman for Feinstein, declined to comment in a statement to the Times, saying it "is a private legal matter. Senator Feinstein and her office won't have any comment."