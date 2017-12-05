© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (not pictured) testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017.
Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," when asked about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said her concern about Trump's ability to perform his duties "rises with the day."
Partial transcript as follows:
FEINSTEIN: the concern rises with the day. the concern about this White House -
TODD: The concern about the president? Your concern about this president's ability to dot job rises by the day?
FEINSTEIN: Oh, yes. oh, yes. I've been here for 25 years now. There is a kind of instability, unpredictability. It's one issue after the other. We've got major problems in the world with our allies now, in the Middle East, with North Korea, it goes on and on. And I think that this president is just precipitating more and more angst that's going to lead to serious discord.
Comment:
People like Feinstein want impeachment, no matter what. Therefore, they say whatever they think supports a narrative that will lead to impeachment. It doesn't matter if it's true or not. So either Feinstein actually believes what she says - in which case she's an idiot - or she's just playing politics - in which case she's a liar. Either way, they're not going to let up, and the recent Flynn indictment is just one more step in that direction:
