© Reuters/Bill Clark/Kevin Lamarque



Dianne Feinstein is the oldest sitting US senator and, according to the New Yorker, is suffering from severe cognitive decline. Online, some pundits wondered why the magazine never examined Joe Biden the same way.After a long career in public service, the New Yorker reported on Thursday that her mind simply isn't what it used to be.According to the magazine, Feinstein's "short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have." Rumors of the California Democrat's decline have been out in the open for some time, backed up by videos of her bumbling through public statements and fueled by the gossip-hungry conservative press. Video footage of a Senate hearing last month, for example, showed Feinstein asking the same question twice of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey."Feinstein's staff has said that sometimes she seems herself, and other times unreachable," the New Yorker continued, adding that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried several times to talk Feinstein into retiring, only to have the octogenarian senator forget about the conversations soon afterwards.an anonymous source told the New Yorker.Feinstein's apparent decline serves as a reminder that the Senate is an aging institution.Should Republicans hold a majority in the upper chamber next year,The spotlight on Feinstein led some conservatives to roll their eyes,during his apparently successful run for the White House this year.Biden's apparent cognitive decline became the stuff of thousands of internet memes during his campaign.as he did when he told a crowd that he'dCNH He and vidYet accusations of senility and decline were largely brushed aside by the mainstream media, who were evidently more concerned with unseating Donald Trump than examining his opponent.Feinstein's name has cropped up in the news and on Twitter frequently in recent days, for reasons unrelated to her age.