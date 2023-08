© Kirk Cameron/Brave Books



Library system reversed course, now will allow Saturday event — 'We must stand our ground,' said publisher.A library in Alabama has reversed its decision from earlier this week to cancel a book reading event.It will now indeed welcome actor Kirk Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, on Saturday, August 5, for the nationwide "See You at the Library" event.The library has agreed, after all, to host Kirk Cameron, the Brave Books team and Riley Gaines , women's sports advocate, who will be accompanying them on Saturday as they stop by three different libraries for the event. Gaines is host of the podcast "Gaines for Girls" on Outkick."We are thrilled that Brave Books, Kirk and Riley will be able to host the book reading tomorrow as was previously scheduled," said Ryan Gardner, counsel for First Liberty, in a statement to Fox News Digital."Our nation's libraries are an important part of their communities and should be welcoming to messages of hope and encouragement like that of Kirk and Riley."Added Gardner, "We are grateful to the Huntsville-Madison County (AL) Library for working with us to ensure that the 'See You at the Library' event will take place."First Liberty is the "nation's largest law firm dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans," it noted in its letter to the library system.Ahead of August 5th, already there are over 300 libraries across the country booked by everyday people of all walks of life who will be reading books they cherish to families, children and others who attend.Forty-six states are currently represented in these library bookings, Brave Books said."I'm happy to announce that Madison Public Library has reversed course and are now rightfully inviting us to come host the story hour for the community in Huntsville," said Brave Books CEO Trent Talbot in comments to Fox News Digital on Friday afternoon.Fox News Digital reached out to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System for comment on Friday, as it did earlier this week."In the interest of public safety, Madison Police and the Madison Fire Marshal will be on hand to manage any logistical needs."Said Cameron himself late Friday in a statement to Fox News Digital, "I believe this reconciliation between us and the Madison Public Library is a testimony to the strength and power of moms and dads gathering in prayer for the blessing of their community. Both sides rose to a higher ethic than we often see in today's polarized society."He also said, "By seeking the common good and love for our neighbor, we found a solution ... See you at the library!"She also said, "I'm happy to say the event now a go again, and we will continue forward with full force! It's times like this where we must stand our ground as conservatives but more importantly as Christians.""Brave Books has provided a beneficial alternative to the current cultural agendas in many books lining our public library shelves today."She also said, "Having an event like 'See You at the Library' allows Christians to see that there are others who are joining them in not only the fight for the return of conservative Christian values to our community and nation, but who are seeking to spread the good news of the gospel in their area."