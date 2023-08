© US Marshal Service



"Every day we are hearing about reports of antidemocratic factions, people plotting potential violence in 2024. It has to be made clear that trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, assaulting law enforcement, is going to be met with certain punishment. Not staying at home, not watching Netflix, not doing what you were doing before you got arrested."

© Sean Rayford/Getty Images



"The Defendant, Donald J. Trump, was the forty-fifth President of the United States and a candidate for re-election in 2020. The Defendant lost the 2020 presidential election. Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power."

"For more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020," Trump "spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.



"These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

"Trump did knowingly combine conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to impair, obstruct and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government."

"President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.



"These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before."

Trump is expected to appear before Judge Chutkan on Thursday for his arraignment...The federal judge in Washington, D.C. assigned to preside over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for charges related to the Capitol riot isU.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was assigned to oversee the case involvingChutkan, a former assistant public defender beforehas handled several cases involving individuals who entered the Capitol on January 6.The Associated Press called her the "toughest punisher" and reported that she has "consistently taken the hardest line against Jan. 6 defendants of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court."In seven cases, Chutkan even handed out tougher sentences than what DOJ was seeking. She matched the prosecution's requests in four others and sent all 11 riot defendants who have come before her behind bars, the outlet notes.In four cases in which DOJ did not seek jail time, Chutkan gave prison sentences ranging from 14 days to 45 days.CNN reports Chutkan to have said:This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith's investigation. Trump has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.This is the second time in U.S. history that a former president has faced federal criminal charges.It lists various claims Trump's team made during post-election state challenges in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Between Nov. 14, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021,Trump currently sits as the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election. A Trump campaign spokesperson said Tuesday: