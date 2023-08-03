Society's Child
EXC: Chief Capitol cop told Tucker 'it's not crazy' to wonder about Ray Epps in leaked Fox interview
The National Pulse
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 15:42 UTC
In never-before-seen footage published exclusively by The National Pulse, Carlson asks Sund about Epps, though without using the Arizona man's name:
TUCKER: "So let's go back to the role of, you said nine out of the 18 agencies in the so-called intelligence community are military, Pentagon supervised... military intel. Would they have been gathering, it sounds like they were gathering information about January 6th before it happened?"
SUND: "Well, again, for Milley and Miller, to be that concerned about, uh, about January 6th in advance, they had to be getting the intelligence from somewhere. I mean, talk about locking down Washington, D.C.? That's a huge undertaking. Um, and again, to never, never notify me. But when you begin to sit there and wonder about..."
TUCKER: "You, you believe that they were gathering intelligence... I'm asking this because there was a very weird moment in the January 6th Committee, um, interviews and they interviewed a man who was caught on camera by a lot of people encouraging law breaking, encouraging people to to run into the Capitol to break the law... the implication was to commit violence. He has never been arrested or charged with anything. And that's just very, very strange. You know, over 1000 people have been charged, but he has not been. And so the Committee released a statement saying we are positive he was not working with law enforcement. It seems you have to be an idiot not to assume he's working with somebody. Why haven't they arrested him? I mean, come on. Right. So my thought was, well, they didn't mention military intelligence. This guy's a veteran. Am I being crazy in wondering this?"
SUND: "No, no, you're not [crazy]. I actually write about that person in the book. It raises concern for me, uh, his involvement. Uh, and the fact that we, we haven't learned more. Matter of fact, I think the January 6th committee thanked him for his candor."
In response to Joe Rogan recently discussing Epps, the Arizona man's legal team - which includes Democrat-and-Dominion-linked lawyers - said: "The fact that people like Joe Rogan continue to propagate the lie that Ray Epps participated in a false flag operation to instigate the January 6th riots demonstrates the widespread and lasting harm that Fox News has done to Ray. Without Fox's and Tucker Carlson's lies, Ray would be unknown and unassailed, running his wedding venue business with his wife and enjoying the ranch he and Robyn built. Instead, Ray continues to face the destructive consequences of Fox's decision to target him with falsehoods. Joe Rogan's comments are just the most recent proof of the perpetual damage inflicted by Fox."
WATCH:
Comment: More from the National Pulse: