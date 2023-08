Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steve Sund told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he was not "crazy" to question the behavior of individuals present in the January 6th crowd, one of whom in particular - Ray Epps - had bragged to his friends that he " orchestrated " the entire thing, before the Democrat-run Jan 6 Committee thanked him for participating in their charade.In never-before-seen footage published exclusively by The National Pulse, Carlson asks Sund about Epps, though without using the Arizona man's name:: "So let's go back to the role of, you said nine out of the 18 agencies in the so-called intelligence community are military, Pentagon supervised... military intel. Would they have been gathering,"You, you believe that they were gathering intelligence...And so the Committee released a statement saying we are positive he was not working with law enforcement. It seems you have to be an idiot not to assume he's working with somebody. Why haven't they arrested him? I mean, come on. Right. So my thought was, well, they didn't mention military intelligence. This guy's a veteran. Am I being crazy in wondering this?"In response to Joe Rogan recently discussing Epps, the Arizona man's legal team - which includes Democrat-and-Dominion-linked lawyers - said : "The fact that people like Joe Rogan continue to propagate the lie that Ray Epps participated in a false flag operation to instigate the January 6th riots demonstrates the widespread and lasting harm that Fox News has done to Ray. Without Fox's and Tucker Carlson's lies, Ray would be unknown and unassailed, running his wedding venue business with his wife and enjoying the ranch he and Robyn built. Instead, Ray continues to face the destructive consequences of Fox's decision to target him with falsehoods. Joe Rogan's comments are just the most recent proof of the perpetual damage inflicted by Fox."