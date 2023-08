The full interview has thus far been hidden from the public at the behest of Rupert Murdoch's increasingly left-wing Fox News channel, which unceremoniously fired its prime time host Tucker Carlson allegedly as part of a private settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. -National Pulse

"I interviewed the chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox, by the way — I was fired before it could air, I'm gonna interview him again," Carlson said.



"But Steven Sund was the totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi, I mean, this was not some right-wing activist. He was the chief of Capitol Police on January 6, and he said, 'Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents.' What? 'Yes.' Well he would know, of course, because he was in charge of security at the site."

"The amount of lying around January 6, and it was obvious in the tapes that I showed, is really distressing."

In never-before-seen footage that was withheld by Fox News, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that January 6th was a complete debacle and a "cover up.""Everything appears to be a cover up," Sund tells Carlson in footage obtained by the National Pulse . "Like I said, I'm not a conspiracy theorist," he continued. "...but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it's all watered down. I'm not getting intelligence, I'm denied any support from National Guard in advance. I'm denied National Guard while we're under attack, for 71 minutes..."Beginning around 19 minutes into the conversation,Last month Carlson told Russell Brand that Sund said"So, the more time has passed...," Carlson explained.Watch: