Details surrounding the distress call to 911 have emerged, but puzzlingly, the reason for the call remains conspicuously absent from the official logs, as reported first by DailyMail.com.
Tafari Campbell, aged 45, was not alone on the water during the unfortunate incident. However, the identity of the person accompanying him has been withheld by the police, sparking curiosity among the public.
The emergency call was made at 7.46pm, alerting authorities that Campbell had fallen into the water and was unable to resurface. While the call has been recorded in the Edgartown Police Department's logs, the crucial information explaining the reason behind the call was left blank. Strikingly, all other calls received proper documentation on that eventful night, making this omission even more perplexing.
The origin of the call was traced back to Wilson's Landing, a paddle board launch site situated around two miles away from the Obamas' residence at Turkeyland Cove. According to Massachusetts State Police, the first call originated from this location.
The Obama property features a private beach, offering convenient access to paddle boarding activities. At the time of the tragic incident, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were not at home. However, it remains unclear whether their daughters, Sasha and Malia, who were also in town, were present at the house or elsewhere with friends or relatives.
Comment: Weren't at home? From Story changes: Barack and Michelle Obama WERE on Martha's Vineyard when their private chef mysteriously drowned:
It turns out that Barack and Michelle Obama were on Martha's Vineyard at the same time their personal chef drowned under mysterious circumstances.
Obama's office previously claimed that the former president and his wife were not present at the residence when Tafari drowned. Now they are altering the story to say they were indeed on the property.
...
The Daily Mail revealed Tuesday that Barack and Michelle were staying on the property when Campbell perished. Not surprisingly, the Obamas employees had a little trouble getting their facts straight.
"Initially, the Obamas' office said they were not home. Their office clarified on Monday that they were on the island, just not at the residence when Campbell drowned."
In the pursuit of clarity, requests were made to the Obamas' office regarding the occupants of the residence when Campbell's accident occurred. However, no response has been received, leaving the public in suspense.
Further insights into the incident were gleaned from dispatch calls among emergency services. It was confirmed that Campbell had a companion on the water, another paddle boarder. Additionally, the initial 911 call, made by a female, indicated that she was on a boat, actively searching for Campbell, going "back and forth" in her efforts to find him.
Comment: See also: Man found dead on Obama estate identified as Obama's personal chef