Martha's Vineyard was rocked by the death of Tafari Campbell, the private chef of former President Barack Obama , earlier this week. Campbell reportedly drowned while paddleboarding on Great Edgartown Pond.Details surrounding the distress call to 911 have emerged, but puzzlingly,The origin of the call was traced back to Wilson's Landing, a paddle board launch site situated around two miles away from the Obamas' residence at Turkeyland Cove. According to Massachusetts State Police, the first call originated from this location.The Obama property features a private beach, offering convenient access to paddle boarding activities. At the time of the tragic incident, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were not at home. However, it remains unclear whether their daughters, Sasha and Malia, who were also in town, were present at the house or elsewhere with friends or relatives.In the pursuit of clarity, requests were made to the Obamas' office regarding the occupants of the residence when Campbell's accident occurred. However, no response has been received, leaving the public in suspense.