© skynews



© skynews



"We've come a long way from when North Korea would avoid showing off its nuclear capabilities when senior foreign dignitaries from Russia and China were in town. The personal tour for Shoigu - and Shoigu's willingness to be photographed with Kim in the course of this tour - is evidence that Moscow is complacent with North Korea's ongoing nuclear modernisation."

Kim and Shoigu's tour of ballistic missiles is being regarded as a significant development by analysts, as it suggests that Russia is now accepting of North Korea's nuclear programme. Kim Jong Un has showed off banned ballistic missiles to Russia's defence minister during his visit to North Korea.Sergei Shoigu's trip coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Korean War's end, which is referred to in Pyongyang as Victory Day.- and according to state media, Kim "repeatedly expressed belief that the Russian army and people would achieve big successes in the struggle for building a powerful country."making them the first prominent visitors to the isolated state since the coronavirus pandemic.Kim's missiles were banned under UN Security Council resolutions that had initially been adopted with Chinese and Russian support.While the KCNA news agency didn't explicitly refer to the war in Ukraine,Kim and Shoigu's tour of ballistic missiles is being regarded as a significant development by analysts, as it suggests that Russia is now accepting of North Korea's nuclear programme.Ankit Panda from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace described the tour as "remarkable", adding:Other geopolitical experts believe Moscow may support Pyongyang more openly in the future.