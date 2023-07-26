© Russian Federation Council / RIA Novosti



Western nations are "snooping on the entire world," according to a top senator.Officials should never use Apple devices at work due to the threat of surveillance by foreign intelligence, the speaker of the upper chamber of Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, has suggested.Apple stands out among mobile device producers for using the closed iOS operating system and strictly controlling the apps available to users. The feature, which inevitably undermines its competition, is touted as significantly boosting cybersecurity.Some Russian agencies have previously expressed concern about Apple's popularity and the potential for the firm to give backdoor access to its devices to the US intelligence community.Matvienko noted that she and other Russian senators were not banned from bringing Apple devices into parliament because "it would not matter, since we mostly conduct public hearings.""But when we hold sessions behind closed doors, where a certain level of secrecy is required, no phones at all are allowed, not just iPhones," she added.