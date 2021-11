© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Apple is suing the NSO Group over its Pegasus spyware that specifically targeted iPhones, and seeking to permanently block the Israeli-based company from using any Apple device, software or service."State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, said on Tuesday, announcing the lawsuit.In addition to the court-imposed ban on accessing Apple products and services, the company seeks "redress for NSO Group's flagrant violations of US federal and state law, arising out of its efforts to target and attack Apple and its users."The existence of Pegasus was revealed earlier this year.Due to the revelations, NSO was added to the US government blacklist in October, cutting off its access to American investors. It is currently facing a $500 million default after its credit rating was downgraded on Monday.