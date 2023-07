© Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP



"We are carefully reviewing the Court's decision and respect the Judge's conclusions and recommendations. Moving forward, KHP will continue its endeavor to ensure that our enforcement operations respect constitutional rights and comply with the law as we carry out our mission of service, courtesy, and protection."



COLONEL ERIK SMITH

'Violated,' 'harassed'

Outdated training

A federal judge has ruled against the Kansas Highway Patrol, telling the agency to stop detaining drivers without reasonable suspicion.Then Kansas troopers or K9s search their vehicles for potential drugs.The Kansas ACLU filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the Kansas Highway Patrol, saying this tactic is illegal and a violation of the Fourth Amendment.Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, called the court's decision a huge win for both the organization's clients and all Kansas drivers."Today's decision validates that motorists' constitutional rights cannot be cast aside under the guise of a 'war on drugs.' It also demonstrates that courts will not tolerate the cowboy mentality of policing that subjects our citizens to conditions of humiliation, degradation, and, in some tragic cases, violence," Brett said.The Kansas Highway Patrol released the following statement to FOX4 Saturday morning:Curtis Martinez, a Colorado resident, told FOX4 he was commuting to Kansas City for work when a KHP trooper stopped him for an expired license plate. The ACLU argued KHP continues to rely on out-of-state license plates or travel plans to justify detaining a driver for a K-9 search of their vehicle — despite the 2016 court ruling Vasquez v. Lewis , which found that a driver's state of origin or destination cannot be used as part of reasonable suspicion.He said he believes drivers know that they don't have to respond when being questioned further. But Maloney said that's far from accurate.She testified troopers' position of authority causes citizens to fear the consequences of refusing to answer those questions.