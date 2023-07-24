An unnamed woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear

A woman was found dead on a hiking trail in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement how the unnamed woman was found dead near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, just west of the famous national park.

They said the woman was found 'following an apparent bear encounter' based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene.

The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing in what is the latest attack by wild animals this summer.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.

Though the department's statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman's interaction with the bear, it did not officially confirm her cause of death.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana's grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

The department put out a news release last week warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, 'particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.'

Officials implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside and dispose of their garbage properly.

Last week, Amber Harris, 47 was gored by a bison during a trip to Yellowstone that left her with seven spinal fractures.

She sustained 'significant injuries to her chest and abdomen,' including spinal fractures and two collapsed lungs.

The attack ruined plans her fiancé had to propose on the trip, instead forcing him to pop the question while she was laid up in the hospital bed.

'So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife. Without any hesitation I said 'yes!''

The attack was the second in days at National Parks, as earlier a woman was gored by a bison at a North Dakota park.