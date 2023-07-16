© Getty Images/nito100

MPs say the legislation is needed to crack down on a transgender industry which has been too lightly regulated.The Russian State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, has passed a bill that would impose strict limits on people's ability to legally change their sex or undergo a reassignment surgery.Here is why MPs say they sponsored the legislation and how the new system will work.The bill aligns with the Russian government's opposition to what senior officials have branded "transgender ideology" in the West. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin cited rising US numbers of what are called 'gender-affirming surgeries' to argue that the limitations in Russia are necessary, claiming that the number of procedures has increased by 50 times over a decade.The MPs have also accused "malpracticing doctors, psychologists, [and] a developed network of LGBT organizations and activists" of pushing Russian youths into seeking 'sex change' treatments.The bill alters the Russian civil law in several ways.The law has no retroactive power to people who undergo surgery before it comes into force and their healthcare providers won't face repercussions. However, a licensed clinic will have to certify their medical condition before they can apply to change legal sex.Defenders of trans rights have blasted the legislation, saying it seriously diminishes the rights of transgender individuals in Russia.Critics also pointed out that the bill's wording leaves many questions unanswered, such as whether a doctor can perform mastectomy on a woman who is genetically predisposed to developing breast cancer.Tolstoy stated that sex changes were a "lucrative business for some" and a way for advocacy groups to gain influence.