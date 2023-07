© Getty Images



, in the latest attack on LGBT rights in the country.It now needs approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin, moves normally seen as formalities.Speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the bill would "protect our citizens and our children".LGBT rights groups said the legislation would have a serious impact on the health of people denied access to care."I think this is an absolutely fascist law, which deprives people of medical care and any basic human rights," said Yan Dvorkin, head of the Center T organisation which provides support for Russian transgender people."It is very difficult psychologically for people to be worrying that the government might designate you as an enemy of the people and deprive you of rights, deprive you of any assistance, and leaves you in a lawless state."But Yulia Alyoshina, Russia's only openly trans politician, accused the government of trying to "repress this small group, which is already discriminated against and stigmatised".The law marks a further rolling back of civil rights in Russia, following the passage of last year's anti-LGBT propaganda laws. In recent years the Russia has seen the Orthodox Church and the state enter into an increasingly powerful alliance, with the government pushing the church's conservative social outlook.President Putin himself has said LGBT lifestyles run counter to traditional Russian values and he has repeatedly railed against trans rights.The latest attack comes just a day after Russia's internal security service, the FSB, announced that it had arrested a transgender rights activist on charges of treason for supporting Ukraine.In footage carried by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, the man was seen being slammed into a wall by armed officers clad in tactical gear, before being driven away in a van.The agency alleged he had donated to OVD-info, a human rights monitoring organisation banned in Russian in 2021 under its foreign agents laws.