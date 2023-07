Matt Lamb is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. He is an associate editor for the College Fix and has previously worked for Students for Life of America and Turning Point USA.

New survey data from Brown University's student newspaper provides further evidence that the increase in LGBT identification is driven by social pressures.The latest data show that between 2010 and 2023, identification as LGBTQ+ has almost tripled among the student body at Brown (from 14% in 2010 saying they were not heterosexual to 38% now).Other sexual orientations have seen massive increases. "Since Fall 2010, Brown's LGBTQ+ population has expanded considerably. The gay or lesbian population has increased by 26% and the percentage of students identifying as bisexual has increased by 232%," the student newspaper reported. "Students identifying as other sexual orientations within the LGBTQ+ community have increased by 793%."The idea of LGBT identification as a social contagion is one that continues to draw criticism among academics. For example, the head of an academic journal that published a paper that supported the theory of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria faced a cancellation attempt, along with the Northwestern University professor who wrote the paper.In other words, bisexual identification outstrips bisexual sexual activity.For example, the American Lung Association says that marketing, pressure from friends, and seeing their parents smoke cigarettes can contribute to higher rates of smoking. "Peer relationships" are also linked to alcohol abuse and drug use . On the positive side, peer support groups can be helpful in weight loss and paying off debt Social pressure is encouraging at least some people to identify as gay, bisexual, or transgender and the Brown University survey is further evidence of that theory.