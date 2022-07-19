© Sputnik / Igor Russak



The promotion of LGBT relations could be permanently banned in Russia under a bill introduced to the State Duma on Monday, which likens such messaging to war propaganda and incitement of hatred.In an explanatory note attached to the bill, the authors argue that LGBT 'propaganda' has become widespread in Russia and is being promoted through the media, public events, streaming services and through the depiction of such relationships in films."In Russia, at the legislative level, it is not allowed to promote suicide, drugs, extremism, criminal behavior, as they are considered negative and socially dangerous phenomena. At the same time, formally, until now, there is no ban on propaganda of the denial of family values and non-traditional sexual relations, including with the use of film distribution," the note reads.The authors of the bill - who do not include members of the ruling United Russia party -."The bill seeks to supplement current legislation by introducing administrative and criminal responsibility for spreading LGBT messaging across any demographic in the Russian Federation and to deny distribution rights to films that promote such relations."Family, motherhood and childhood in their traditional understanding, taken from the ancestors, are the values that ensure the continuous change of generations," urge the authors of the bill, adding that they are a "condition for the preservation and development of the multinational people of the Russian Federation, and therefore need special protection from the state."Last month, a similar bill was also introduced to the State Duma, seeking to introduce fines of over $160,000 for promoting non-traditional sexual relations. However, it failed to pass its first reading.