The Federation Council, Russia's upper chamber of parliament, supported a bill that imposed a complete ban on LGBTQ, pedophilia, and sex-change 'propaganda' in the country on Wednesday.. Last week, the legislation passed through the State Duma, Russia's lower chamber of parliament, receiving unanimous support there as well.The bill, which is now set to become law after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on it,The new rules, however, do not apply to video games, as lawmakers agreed this field would require separate legislation. Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, will be tasked with monitoring media content for illegal propaganda and blocking offensive material available on the internet.The legislation is effectively a follow-up to a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of LGBTQ propaganda among children under 18 in the country.While the bill does not introduce a criminal liability for violators - as well as for repeat offenders - it carries heavy fines for both individuals and organizations who break it.