Spate of attacks

Fatal attacks targeting students and schools

have occurred nationwide.

prompted calls for more research into the root causes of such violent acts

Six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday, local officials said."The victims includesaid a spokeswoman for the city government in Lianjiang, where the incident took place.of the victims, nor about the weapon used in the attack."One suspect has been arrested," she said., local police said in a statement, adding that it was an "intentional assault"."The incident was a stabbing," a Lianjiang police spokesman said.Police said they are now trying to verify the identities of the victims.The attack took place around 7:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), the state-backed China News Network reported.A tall, thin man with his hands pinned to his back is seen being shoved into a police car in a video published by Sanxiang Metropolis Daily, run by the government in neighbouring Hunan province.Other videos shot by passersby claiming to show the crime scene were swiftly removed from video-sharing platform Douyin and Twitter-like Weibo.While guns are strictly controlled, China has seen a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.Violent crime has been on the rise as the economy has grown in recent decades and the gap between rich and poor has widened rapidly.The attacks have forced authorities to step up security andin southeast China's Jiangxi province.Photo: Pixabay/Pexels.com.The attacker later said he acted out of revenge after being harassed by a student at the same school.