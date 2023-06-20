Investigations into the drugging of preschool children in Taiwan have sparked widespread alarm on the island.But the scandal has sparked family protests outside government buildings.Hundreds joined a demonstration in New Taipei City on SundayThe local health department there found. They were ordered to suspend their practice for six months, and were fined 1.4m Taiwanese dollars (£35,989, $46,121).Amid growing public concern, Taipei City HospitalThe measures come after the scandalMike, a father of a five-year-old child, told BBC Chinese thatover the long Lunar New Year holiday period in February."Some parents found their children, over the vacation,he said.After speaking to the children, parents learnt that their teachers had fed them an "unknown potion". Complaints were filed with police in April and May.Following more complaints from parents in June, local authorities launched an investigation, and- in their system.The kindergarten at the centre of the controversy, a franchise of the Kid Castle Educational Institute, was ordered to shut down on 12 June. Its directors have been fined 150,000 Taiwanese dollars(£3,800 $4,872).The principal and five teachers were arrested and questioned by police but have since been released on bail. A criminal investigation is underway.Local media reported that the staff said the parents had consented to a list of medicine provided by the school but some parents in response questioned the medicines used by the school.A Taiwanese pharmacist told local media that, although rare, some cough and gastrointestinal medicine contain phenobarbital.Drugs containing phenobarbital, and are difficult to obtain.Benzodiazepines are a class of depressant drugs most commonly used to treat severe anxiety., and overdose may lead to drowsiness and shortness of breath.