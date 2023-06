© Ben Birchall/PA



Children across Britain are suffering worsening levels of tooth decay, anxiety and stunted growth as the cost of food continues to soar, a survey of school nurses has found.The scale and severity of health issues facing pupils has worsened in the past year as, according to research.A pupil who had been excluded was recently reported to the police by his school for climbing over a barbed-wire fence to take home "the slops" from the waste food bins.said Sharon White, the chief executive of the School and Public Health Nurses Association (Saphna). "This could have lifelong, far-reaching consequences. It's horrendous and it's gut-wrenching.", with parents in work struggling to afford nutritious meals.The most common health issues wereThe study was carried out by Saphna and the British Dental Association (BDA) as part of the No Child Left Behind campaign urging the government to commit to free school meals for every primary school pupil in England.The governments of Scotland and Wales have started rolling out universal free school meals to primary school pupils, while London will follow suit from September.All children in maintained schools in England are entitled to free school meals up to the end of Year 2, after which it only applies to households on certain benefits.White, whose organisation works with 5,000 school nurses across the UK, said: "This is about political choices, this is not about money."She said ministers should significantly widen the eligibility for universal credit and free school meals to ensure that "the children that need it, get it".White said"We've got so many people on the borderline that don't qualify for universal credit and they are desperate," said White.The study findings come amid growing pressure on Labour to introduce universal free school meals for primary-age children in England if the party wins the next general election.Keiras he seeks to keep a lid on public spending.Expanding free school meals in England would cost more than £1bn a year but experts have pointed out the benefits of children who perform better in schools and are healthier thanks to a nutritious diet.One children's dentist said parents were raising the high cost of food "pretty much every day" and it was resulting in a vicious cycle of hunger: poor nutrition results in high levels of tooth decay, leading to pain and infection which makes children more reluctant to eat.