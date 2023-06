© Mint Images



A heavy toll

Report found youngsters' well-being and development weren't prioritised because elderly and vulnerable were more likely to fall ill and die.Children were forgotten by policymakers during Covid lockdowns because they rarely got seriously ill from the virus itself, a report has found.UCL scientists created a paper looking at the impact of the coronavirus global health emergency on children worldwide, specifically in England , Brazil and South Africa. The impact of lockdowns on children and the knock-on effects are expected to feature heavily in the Covid inquiry which last week heard from ex-Prime Minister David Cameron and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.This week Matt Hancock - the health secretary when Covid emerged - will give evidence, as will Nicola Sturgeon."In a context where the response to Covid-19 has been driven by science but also politics, strategies and policies in the future need to adequately consider, and include, children and young people's priorities "Children, young people and the most vulnerable of this group need to be engaged more thoroughly to tackle resilience and social justice.""The impact of the pandemic will have detrimental consequences for children and young people in the short and long-term, with many not yet visible," the report said.Many children before Covid did not have computers at home as all education was done in schools and it is estimated thatThis not only impacted their education but also their social sphere and shut them off from the world outside their home The cost of living, in tandem with lockdowns, also inflicted a heavy toll on society's youngest.A previous study from the UKHSA found that 20 healthy children and teenagers died of Covid-19 in the first two years of the pandemic, with a child having just a 0.0007 per cent chance of dying from Covid infection.A total of 81 young people died of Covid and 61 of these people had pre-existing health conditions, with most of them being severe, life-limiting co-morbidities.Professor Lauren Andres, lead author of the report at UCL, said: "Covid exposed and exacerbated inequalities that already existed prior to the pandemic."Children and young people's voices and needs were not heard and accounted for."Our research shows that because of policy gaps and slow government action during the pandemic, disadvantaged children and young people are now facing serious consequences that could be with them for a long time, both here in the UK and around the world."