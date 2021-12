© Michel Euler/ AP Photo



The nation's recent lockdown policies and mask mandates will create a generation of children who exhibit lower IQs and signs of social brain damage, according to a clinical psychiatrist for children and adolescents.The masks, "Zoom schools," and lockdown mandates have led to "deprivation overall, of social contact, [of] not being able to see faces, being stuck at home all day long, [and this] has actually caused brain damage to the youngsters," he said."School closures contributed to increased anxiety, loneliness and stress; negative feelings due to COVID-19 increased with the duration of school closures," the study reports. "Deteriorating mental health was found to be worse in females and older adolescents."He said that "shutting areas like schools was a mistake," as keeping them open is good for education, "social connectedness, and well-being.""We should really prioritize education and those interventions that are in children's best interest," he said.Anecdotally, McDonald noted that he's seen children who "refuse to make eye contact, who are wetting their pants or wetting the bed at night, cannot go to sleepovers β€” being away from their mother for extended periods of time."As of Dec. 27, the Biden administration is recommending that children "too young to be vaccinated" should be "surrounded by vaccinated people and mask in public indoor spaces, including schools," according to the COVID plan on the White House website . "For those adolescents aged 12 and above who are eligible for vaccination, the most important step parents can take is to get them vaccinated."As of Dec. 27, the website states that "over half of the nation's adolescents have been vaccinated."