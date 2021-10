© Michelle Malkin/Will & Deni McIntyre via Getty Images

Teachers at a Colorado Springs middle school forced children to tape masks to their face in what is being described as an act of "child abuse."Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin highlighted the case of 6th grader Rylee M., who texted her mother to tell her that a teacher had given her a warning then handed her blue painter's tape to seal the mask to her face.Another parent, Tori Skeldum, backed up her claims.Officials at the Chinook Trail Middle School are now conducting an "internal investigation" into the incident.After an education expert asserted in an article that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks was causing psychological trauma, Forbes deleted the piece soon after it began to go viral.