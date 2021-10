© Screenshot/Twitter/Reuters/Sandra Sanders



Video footage of Melbourne police checking whether a man's coffee cup was empty to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask is stirring the latest round of online outrage over Australia's dystopian Covid-19 policies.While it is unclear when exactly the video was recorded, the clip went viral on social media on Friday and Saturday, showingOne of the officers grabs the man's coffee cup while asking, "Do you mind if I check if there's actually anything in that?"The 10-second clip ends with the coffee drinker telling the police:While the parkgoer dealt with the confrontation calmly and cordially, and it remains unclear when exactly the footage was recorded, online observers expressed shock over yet another example of Australia's apparent Covid-19 "authoritarianism."Australian podcast host Diogo Correa Coelho saidOther Twitter users pointed to the incident as an indication ofin the Covid-19 era. One commenter tweeted Many observers pointed outAs one critic noted , the police officerOthers made Nazi comparisons, such as calling the Melbourne police theOne commenter argued that only in a "police state" would officers check someone's coffee cup so they can fine the citizen for not wearing a mask if it's empty.Social media users appeared to give the police no slack for just following orders from higher-ups. Still other observers tried to illustrate the alleged police overreach through humor."I am about to go long coffee beans," one Twitter user said . "This gentleman just found another utility for java. It's a face-diaper exemption card."Another commenter sarcastically praised the officers for their bravery, saying, "If just one person is saved, it is worth losing your freedom."But many"These people aren't getting their freedom back unless there's a complete turnaround of their entire government," one commenter tweeted Australia has imposed some of the world's most stringent pandemic restrictions under its so-called "Covid zero" strategy of trying to completely shut down the virus.Residents of Melbourne have been subjected to the world's longest Covid-19 lockdown, which has dragged on for more than eight months. The restrictions were eased marginally on September 29, when the state of Victoria hit its 80% first dose vaccination goal. The state's premier, Daniel Andrews, promised to finally lift the lockdown on October 22, when 70% of residents aged over 16 are projected to be doubled-dosed.