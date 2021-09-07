Society's Child
Teacher accused of taping masks to 4th graders' faces
James Anthony
The Post Millennial
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 18:18 UTC
The Post Millennial
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 18:18 UTC
The mother spoke to a local Fox affiliate on the condition of anonymity about the alleged incident at Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas. The mother filed a police report about the incident.
"I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing," the distraught woman told Fox 5 Las Vegas in an interview.
"He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on. The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face."
It was when the child went to the office to pick up some homework that "one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face." Clark County currently has a mask mandate in place for students.
The Clark County School District issued the following statement as regards the allegations: "The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation."
The mother further iterated that she felt that the substitute teacher should be barred for life from teaching. "It's crazy. Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening," commented the mother, adding that she was thinking of pulling her child out of the school.
Her son told her that he saw at least five other students who had masks taped to their faces.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Michael L 2021-09-07T19:24:00Z
Did something happen to the comment section?
Hans · 2021-09-07T19:42:14Z
What I would really want to do, is take a couple of rolls of duck tape, and tape that teacher face until he/she cannot breath anymore, then just leave it there until "IT" dies...
These stupid indoctrinated people are killing the normals... this is so infuriating, these "people" wanting to force their view unto others.
Same as these "vegetarians" wanting to enforce their eating habits onto others.
These stupid indoctrinated people are killing the normals... this is so infuriating, these "people" wanting to force their view unto others.
Same as these "vegetarians" wanting to enforce their eating habits onto others.
Latest News
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth off Tonga
- Pfizer creating COVID pills taken daily + vaccine
- Over 60 people killed in floods and landslides in 4 weeks across Nepal
- Teacher accused of taping masks to 4th graders' faces
- Joe Biden is not going to like college football's latest chant
- State Dept trying to steal credit for Afghanistan rescue, organizer says: 'Total lie'
- Never rile the moms: 'Antifa teacher' placed on leave as school board flees raging Sacramento parents
- Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early
- Peeved pachyderms: Report says 3,310 people died due to wild elephant attacks in last 7 years across India - Rise in number of deaths 'alarming'
- Gaffe Machine: White House admits Biden's claim he visited Tree of Life in wake of massacre of 11 worshipers in 2018 is NOT true
- Storm destroys agricultural infrastructure and citrus and vegetable crops in the north of Castellon, Spain
- Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Point Reyes, California
- Govt. Health Officials ask White House to delay COVID-19 vaccine booster plan
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Vietnam jails man for five years for 'breaking quarantine & spreading coronavirus', April saw surge in cases despite harsh restrictions
- Lightning strike kills 2 women in Gambia
- Lightfoot forges ahead with Oct. 15 vaccine mandate for city employees, despite opposition from all four police unions
- Damaging floods hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India - 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Battle over Marib continues, Yemen's Houthis respond to Saudi airstrikes with missiles and drones
- Guinea's coup leaders vow to form 'union' government, respect business deals
- Pfizer creating COVID pills taken daily + vaccine
- Govt. Health Officials ask White House to delay COVID-19 vaccine booster plan
- Battle over Marib continues, Yemen's Houthis respond to Saudi airstrikes with missiles and drones
- Guinea's coup leaders vow to form 'union' government, respect business deals
- How (and why) Israel changed what "fully vaccinated" means
- British govt plans October 'firebreak' lockdown, blames pressure on NHS and rising cases
- Nord Stream 2 to be completed in few days, America's efforts to stop it failed - Russian foreign minister
- German ambassador to China dies less than two weeks into posting, cause of death not given
- On child vaccines, the experts are suddenly reluctant to follow 'the science'
- Why do journalists hate 9-11 truthers?
- 'Inherently politicized case': Political scientist subjected to massive wiretapping by US denies acting as Iran's 'foreign agent'
- US military knew dozens of Americans were at the gates of Kabul airport but refused entry during evacuation
- Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
- Iran strongly condemns Taliban assault on Panjshir Valley rebels
- British vaccines minister slammed for lying after announcing jab passports WILL be introduced for certain venues
- Philippines to implement relaxed Covid lockdown strategy to boost economy
- Never-Trumper Kinzinger: GOP 'should not have the majority' until they stop 'pushing conspiracies'
- Best of the Web: UK Defense ministry document reveals Skripals' blood samples could have been manipulated
- Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier abruptly suspended after four players break quarantine
- Americans in 'hostage situation' with Taliban, stuck on planes for days
- Teacher accused of taping masks to 4th graders' faces
- Joe Biden is not going to like college football's latest chant
- State Dept trying to steal credit for Afghanistan rescue, organizer says: 'Total lie'
- Never rile the moms: 'Antifa teacher' placed on leave as school board flees raging Sacramento parents
- Gaffe Machine: White House admits Biden's claim he visited Tree of Life in wake of massacre of 11 worshipers in 2018 is NOT true
- Vietnam jails man for five years for 'breaking quarantine & spreading coronavirus', April saw surge in cases despite harsh restrictions
- Lightfoot forges ahead with Oct. 15 vaccine mandate for city employees, despite opposition from all four police unions
- Afghan refugees die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Poland
- Prince Charles's former aide steps down as charity boss amid conduct inquiry
- 'Where does the line get drawn?' Fans baffled as footballer is charged over social media post made NINE years ago when he was 14
- Cancel culture insurance? Twitter plans to let you hide old tweets
- Flip-flop Fauci says he wouldn't be surprised if Covid vaccines require three shots for full regimen, instead of two
- Yes three can! Russian opposition candidate cries foul as duo with same name & appearance run for his St. Petersburg council seat
- Large protest in Brussels against mandatory vaccination
- BBC admits Syria gas attack report had serious flaws - a 'victory for truth' after complaint by Peter Hitchens
- Florida diner owner who banned Biden supporters says other businesses want to 'put the same sign on their doors'
- ISIS attack kills 13 policemen in Iraq: Medical and security sources report
- Isis 'Beatle' pleads guilty in court to helping kidnap, behead and murder American and British hostages
- A doctor speaks out: My message to anyone who thinks it's OK to deny medical treatment to the unvaccinated
- Anti-Vaccine mandate protester shot, Antifa allegedly involved
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- America's first civilization was made up of 'sophisticated' engineers
- Three mass trauma events used to destroy America: JFK murder, 9/11 and COVID-19
- Completed Vermeer restoration reveals a painting within a painting
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989
- August 17, 1970 was a day of tragedy in Omaha, Nebraska
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning All the Way Down: The Wonders and Mysteries of Language with Juliana Barembuem
- Algorithm can predict Alzheimer's with 99% accuracy
- Scientists watch bacteria fix broken DNA in real time to see exactly how it's done
- Supernova event triggered by collision with compact object, first time ever observed
- Texas cold snap linked to 40 years of increasing snowfall in Arctic & disruptions in stratospheric polar vortex - increase in extreme cold events likely - study
- 'Return of the God Hypothesis' explains why science can no longer ignore intelligent design
- Genes can respond to coded information in light signals - or filter them out entirely
- More fantastic molecular machine videos from Wehi
- China may upgrade existing rockets to speed up plans for a human Moon mission
- Amazing Hubble telescope photo shows space 'sword' piercing huge celestial 'heart'
- Best of the Web: Enigmatic ancient brown dwarf discovered in solar neighborhood suggests more 'accidents' may be lurking in our galaxy - NASA
- Researchers discover way to speed up tendon healing
- SOTT Focus: The Science Is Clear - The Case Against Mandating Vaccines: One Executive's POV
- Astronauts find another crack on aging International Space Station - this time in original 1998-launched Russian module 'Zarya'
- A bad solar storm could cause an 'internet apocalypse'
- Grand Canyon is missing billions of years' worth of rocks
- Scientists challenge UN, publish findings that the sun - not CO2 - behind 'global warming'
- Child play: A children's puzzle has helped unlock the secrets of magnetism
- 7,200 year old remains found in Indonesia belong to a vanished human lineage
- C-class solar flare causes "solar tsunami", may impact Earth August 30th
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth off Tonga
- Over 60 people killed in floods and landslides in 4 weeks across Nepal
- Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early
- Peeved pachyderms: Report says 3,310 people died due to wild elephant attacks in last 7 years across India - Rise in number of deaths 'alarming'
- Storm destroys agricultural infrastructure and citrus and vegetable crops in the north of Castellon, Spain
- Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Point Reyes, California
- Lightning strike kills 2 women in Gambia
- Damaging floods hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India - 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 2 killed in flash floods in Ecatepec, Mexico after almost an inch of rain in 90 minutes - 3rd such event within a week for country
- Lightning strikes the same lamppost 12 times within seconds in spectacular storm over Chinese city
- Best of the Web: Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year high - 70% above average in 2021
- A five-year-old boy dies from a dog attack in Córdoba, Spain
- Man suffers serious leg injury in shark attack off Grand Isle, Louisiana
- Man dies following shark attack off Australia's eastern coast
- Two killed in lightning strike in Rangpur, Bangladesh
- Storm Ida: Number killed rises to at least 64 after record-breaking rainfall
- Signs and Portents: Buffalo gives birth to a rare two-headed calf in Rajasthan, India
- Dead gray whale washes up on Samoa Beach, California
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
- 2 killed, 1 missing as floods hit eastern Indonesia
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Best of the Web: Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- The unmistakable ivermectin miracle in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
- The Covid vaccines may affect periods. Are we allowed to talk about this?
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is the food of the soul.
- Plato
Recent Comments
So, looks like they aren't going to stop. No surprise there! I hope this is enough to inspire vigilance in many parents, as they (antifa) are only...
What I would really want to do, is take a couple of rolls of duck tape, and tape that teacher face until he/she cannot breath anymore, then just...
Did something happen to the comment section?
My wife and I have been eating wild mushrooms for many years, and of course have been very careful in educating ourselves about the poisonous...
She wears pyjamas to teach? Or is that Lulu's with a shitty Muumuu?
Comment: See also: