The parent of a Las Vegas fourth grade student has alleged that a substitute teacher taped a face mask to her son's face during class at a Clark County, Nevada elementary school.The mother spoke to a local Fox affiliate on the condition of anonymity about the alleged incident at Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas. The mother filed a police report about the incident."I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing," the distraught woman told Fox 5 Las Vegas in an interview.The Clark County School District issued the following statement as regards the allegations:The mother further iterated that she felt that the substitute teacher should be barred for life from teaching. "It's crazy. Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening," commented the mother, adding that she was thinking of pulling her child out of the school.Her son told her that he saw at least five other students who had masks taped to their faces.