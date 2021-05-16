wisconsin teacher abuse student covid
A Wisconsin high school teacher was reportedly placed on administrative leave after she was caught on video scolding a student for not wearing a mask. The viral video shows the teacher berating the high school student, calling him a "jerk" and a "dummy."

The video allegedly shows a Poynette High School teacher lambasting the student, "I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink. I don't want to get sick and die."

"There's other people you can infect just because you're vaccinated," the teacher is heard angrily saying. "You know what? You're not a special person around here."

"You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here," the unidentified teacher told the teen before insulting him, "You're a jerk!"

"And you need to have respect for other people in your life," the teacher lectured. "You're not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt."

The 28-second viral video was posted on Twitter, where it has over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Wisconsin talk show host Vicki McKenna shared a longer clip of the encounter with the caption, "This is the video I talked about on the air today of the WI teacher verbally abusing a student for not wearing a mask while he ate lunch."

"People don't like you! I don't like you," the teacher told the student, and said people are "pretending" to like him.

The student replied, "In a few years, look at me, and then you'll be like, 'Oh hey, I was wrong about him.'"

The teacher responded by laughing off the student's suggestion, "No, in a few years I know exactly where you're going to be because people with your attitude don't get very far. You treat people like crap, and people who treat people like crap don't get very far."

The teacher, who claims to have worked at the high school for 27 years, called the student a "dummy" and told the teen that he is "one of the most disrespectful kids I've ever seen grace the halls of this high school."

The Poynette School District released a statement on Facebook.
"The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, 2021, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School," Poynette District administrator Matt Shappell said. "The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

In an email to the Portage Daily Register, Shappell said face masks are required in school buildings and on district-sponsored transportation, but declined to say what the consequences are for students who don't wear masks.