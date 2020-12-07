teacher meltdown oregon
A woman claiming to be a teacher stopped her car and had a complete meltdown at anti-lockdown protesters in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday.

The belligerent woman shouted "b-tch kill yourself" as she berated the protesters from her vehicle.


"I'M A F-CKING TEACHER," the aggressive woman repeatedly shouts at the peaceful demonstrators. "F-CK YOU, I AM A TEACHER."

Residents of Bend have been protesting the lockdown restrictions for weeks, out of concern that the lockdown will cripple businesses and workers who are already struggling.

