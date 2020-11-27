Society's Child
Lockdown wars come to Canada: Toronto BBQ owner dragged away in handcuffs for breaching Covid-19 rules
RT
Thu, 26 Nov 2020 19:42 UTC
The barbecue restaurant and Skelly himself became the center of controversy this week after he announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he was opening his doors. He also questioned lockdown orders and whether Covid-19 cases were being inflated.
Skelly had served customers and intended to open again on Thursday, but police changed the locks to his building, according to local media. Supporters showed up outside the restaurant to protest against the move by police.
Despite the police presence, demonstrators banged on the door and demanded that it be opened. Skelly called a locksmith, but was taken away in handcuffs for defying health orders. He is currently facing nine non-criminal charges. He is due in court in March.
Skelly could be seen smiling as he was taken away by Toronto police. One individual even tried disrupting the arrest, as he grabbed at Skelly and cursed at the officers, but he was pushed away.
As he was taken away, protesters yelled things at officers like, "It's f**king Canada, not North Korea," and "Shame on you!"
City officials had previously inspected Skelly's restaurant and announced the charges he was facing.
Protesters have remained at the restaurant demonstrating against the police presence, and at least one person in addition to Skelly has been arrested. They are charged with assaulting a police officer. Skelly was arrested for obstruction.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Tulsi Gabbard: Trump must pardon Snowden and Assange for helping expose 'deep state' amid chorus against war on whistleblowers
- Vermont governor instructs schools to interrogate students about family Thanksgiving gatherings
- Pentagon purges leading advisors from Defense Policy Board
- Lockdown wars come to Canada: Toronto BBQ owner dragged away in handcuffs for breaching Covid-19 rules
- Best of the Web: Matt Braynard: Tangible evidence of vote fraud alone is enough to flip three states
- Waterspout filmed off Alicante coast, Spain
- Grifter Obama pushes ANOTHER book, takes racist swipes at Trump voters
- Twisted, agenda-driven trans trolls are hell-bent on shutting down debate - even if it means attacking fellow minorities
- Sidney Powell lawsuit: 30 allegations that would invalidate Georgia election results
- NINE Aussie soldiers commit suicide as war crimes scandal morphs into shambles, with top brass shielded & squaddies blamed
- Why is ANYONE actually surprised that rioting comrades Antifa & BLM are seeking a divorce as racial tensions come to the fore?
- Situation is not hopeless in Pennsylvania, after dismissal of the case filed there
- Europe must not succumb to the Soros network
- More suspicious absentee election data from Detroit: 36% returned absentee ballots were from people not listed being sent one
- Landmark legal ruling finds Covid tests not reliable. What do the MSM do? Ignore it
- 'Serious indications' Israel involved in assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist - Iranian FM Zarif
- Rebellion Rising
- Snowstorm (including thundersnow) hits island of Madeira
- At least 36 swans killed, 8 injured during hail and windstorm near Salt Lake City, Utah
- Lightning kills 7 in central Mozambique
- Pentagon purges leading advisors from Defense Policy Board
- Grifter Obama pushes ANOTHER book, takes racist swipes at Trump voters
- NINE Aussie soldiers commit suicide as war crimes scandal morphs into shambles, with top brass shielded & squaddies blamed
- Situation is not hopeless in Pennsylvania, after dismissal of the case filed there
- Europe must not succumb to the Soros network
- 'Serious indications' Israel involved in assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist - Iranian FM Zarif
- 19 Australian SAS soldiers accused of unlawful killing of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians - report
- Best of the Web: Biden's cabinet will push US into more 'forever wars' - Analysts
- Best of the Web: Brexit campaign donor Banks gloats after report journalist Carole Cadwalladr 'admits having no evidence' of his Russia dealings
- SOTT Focus: Johns Hopkins University Reveals Manipulated Covid Death Figures
- The US dollar is being systematically destroyed, and we are on a path that inevitably leads to hyperinflation
- Macron's COVID war goes from bad to worse
- Con man Bill Browder claims Russians tricked British bank into closing his account
- Colbert interviews Obama, gushes that he just wants to 'drink you in' - this is why no one trusts MSM
- Best of the Web: Justice Barrett casts deciding vote, Justice Gorsuch hammers Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 restrictions on churches and synagogues
- Media celebrates retired general telling Biden to 'NOT' put America first; Trump tweets 'I should have fired him sooner'
- Trump is the first president since Carter to not send troops into new conflict
- Russia & Germany's cunning plan for Nord Stream 2
- Who's your daddy? Here's why European leaders are swooning over Biden's warmongering 'back to normal' team
- 7 disturbing questions AstraZeneca needs to answer about its Covid-19 vaccine as it pushes for emergency authorization
- Tulsi Gabbard: Trump must pardon Snowden and Assange for helping expose 'deep state' amid chorus against war on whistleblowers
- Vermont governor instructs schools to interrogate students about family Thanksgiving gatherings
- Lockdown wars come to Canada: Toronto BBQ owner dragged away in handcuffs for breaching Covid-19 rules
- Best of the Web: Matt Braynard: Tangible evidence of vote fraud alone is enough to flip three states
- Twisted, agenda-driven trans trolls are hell-bent on shutting down debate - even if it means attacking fellow minorities
- Sidney Powell lawsuit: 30 allegations that would invalidate Georgia election results
- Why is ANYONE actually surprised that rioting comrades Antifa & BLM are seeking a divorce as racial tensions come to the fore?
- More suspicious absentee election data from Detroit: 36% returned absentee ballots were from people not listed being sent one
- Landmark legal ruling finds Covid tests not reliable. What do the MSM do? Ignore it
- Rebellion Rising
- Four more students charged in France over Samuel Paty's beheading
- South Korean sex ring leader gets 40 years in prison for blackmailing 74 women
- Don't hug your granny this Covid Christmas, public health chief warns
- Paris police filmed beating music producer in studio
- REPORT: CIA officer killed in Somalia as Trump moves to withdraw troops from the region
- Mexico City abandons compulsory coronavirus track and trace after citizens refuse to be tracked
- Suspect in fatal California church stabbings identified as illegal immigrant with extensive criminal history
- From hormone treatment to punishment in solitary, Maria Butina's book lays bare her US prison horror and what she saw there
- Amazon pulls another book of Covid-19 dissident Berenson - and turns his title into a bestseller
- 'Nightmarish': California police in riot gear drag families from vacant state-owned homes in shocking footage
- Ancient blanket made from turkey feathers
- Barbegal water mills: Unique hydraulics of 'world's earliest known industrial plant' revealed
- Californian cave artists may have used hallucinogens
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Medicinal plant may have evolved camouflage to evade humans
- Best of the Web: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Planet of the Apes? - Scientists used human genes to make monkey brains bigger
- Researchers find the possible remnants of a long-debated "missing" tectonic plate
- Follow-up on recent NEO objects
- With macOS Big Sur, your computer is already hacked
- Robot patrols shop checking lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in Japan
- East African Rift system is slowly breaking away
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- Waterspout filmed off Alicante coast, Spain
- Snowstorm (including thundersnow) hits island of Madeira
- At least 36 swans killed, 8 injured during hail and windstorm near Salt Lake City, Utah
- Lightning kills 7 in central Mozambique
- Record Denver snowfall is rare for multiple reasons
- At least 3 dead, 5 missing after more floods in Kasese, Uganda
- Astronomers studying novel atmospheric plasma phenomenon 'STEVE' publish paper on 'pure green sky canonballs'
- Severe thunderstorms dump heavy rainfall on metro New Orleans, flooding streets - at rate of up to 7 inches per hour
- Cyclone Nivar claims 3 lives in Tamil Nadu, India - up to 9.6 inches of rain falls in 18 hours
- Beauty of frozen methane bubbles on the world's deepest lake shown in stunning video
- Himalayan black bear attacks couple, mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand, India
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
- Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Labrador buried under historic 75 cm (29.5 inches) of snow, towns shut down
- Over 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins dead after Chatham Islands, New Zealand stranding
- Dozens rescued from floods across Israel as first snow lands on Mt. Hermon
- The solar retrograde cycle and ice ages
- Galyat, Pakistan pummelled by another spell of heavy snow - a foot in 24 hours
- Flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
Quote of the Day
A culture that does not grasp the vital interplay between morality and power, which mistakes management techniques for wisdom, and fails to understand that the measure of a civilization is its compassion, not its speed or ability to consume, condemns itself to death.
Recent Comments
In order for these attacks on our freedoms to be challenged in court, some poor soul must be the one to get arrested and bring the case to the...
Barry Obama (his created name) is an asshole.
Peterson distills stuff well. We're dealing with the duality of life/soul, Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, et al. Helpful Sorry re Thanksgiving...
The larger question is why were they in Afghanistan in the first place? Of course their Uncle Sam ordered them to go there, but again, why obey...
White liberals in blackface. Hilarious! RC
Comment: Adam Skelly serves his customers despite all obstacles:
Twitter posters nail it: