Counterproductive

In the last couple of weeks, Ireland has made its traditional move from mild autumnal weather to a full-on winter freeze. It is part and parcel of being Irish, ordinarily matched by a collective move indoors and a ratcheting up of the thermostat.The legal minimum temperature an employee can be made to work a sedentary job in Ireland is 17.5C. That schools are operating at such low temperatures seems counterproductive at best, if not illegal.Deborah Knott is a special needs assistant (SNA) from north Dublin but working at St Malachy's primary school in Dundalk.Deborah says that the State-provided CO2 monitors, the only real mitigation measure the Government has put in place in schools, "go red if we even pull the blinds down over the windows when it's too bright".Her school has the heating running at all times, yet "it's going straight out the window"."It's also hard to see the point when close contacts stopped being collected a couple of months ago," she says. "Instead, we've got all these measures and no guarantee of safety at the end of it."I understand why the measures are in place and I feel fully for the children, but it would be good to remember that staff are working as best they can in these conditions."What we're all really dreading is when the worst of the winter hits home later in the school year."