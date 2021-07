© Sam Balye/Unsplash



Five times more children and young people committed suicide than died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the United Kingdom, according to a study, which also concluded that lockdowns are more detrimental to children's health than the virus itself.Researchers with the University College London, the University of York, the University of Liverpool, and the University of Bristol found in a study ( pdf ) that has not yet been peer-reviewed that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus , otherwise known as the coronavirus, doesn't appear to present a significant risk to children as compared with other age groups.The study concluded,SARS-CoV-2 is another name for the CCP virus.It was revealed in the study that only 25 children under the age of 18 died of COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic until the end of February 2021. Around 61 children in all died after testing positive, but in 36 cases it was found the virus "did not contribute to their death.""These new studies show that the risks of severe illness or death from SARS-CoV-2 are extremely low in children and young people," said University College London Professor Russell Viner, a senior author of the study, in a release this week . "Our new findings are important as they will inform shielding guidance for young people as well as decisions about the vaccination of teenagers and children, not just in the UK but internationally."Professor Lorna Fraser of the University of York added thatexplaining that people should know that COVID-19 risks for children "are very low."Meanwhile, Dr. Elizabeth Whittaker of Imperial College London said that the researchers hope the "data will be reassuring for children and young people and their families."In November, one UK researcher issued a warning thatDr. John Wright of Bradford Royal Infirmary wrote at the time.