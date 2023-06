© Douglas Murray

I ADMIRE bravery. I admire adventurers. And I was brought up in a Britain which admired these things too. But much of our country has changed. Where we used to admire adventure we have become cautious and safety obsessed.Where we used to admire heroism we now favour moaning and victimhood. Where we once admired success we have come to elevate failure. There could hardly be a clearer demonstration of this ugly shift than in certain responses to the submersible tragedy at the site of the Titanic Ordinarily, the people who talk about "kindness" and "compassion" would be kind and compassionate at such a time. But no. Because the people on board the vessel were guilty of a terrible crime; they were rich.The victims included Hamish Harding , a self-made billionaire from this country. Dawood's father Shahzada was also a successful businessman. You had to be wealthy because places on the sub reportedly cost as much as £200,000. And of course, money like that provokes envy in ugly people.That's quite the reaction. As a teenage Pakistani boy and four others were thought to be struggling for their last breath as oxygen supplies dwindled, this "luxury communist" criticised them for not being taxed more highly.The point of this ghoulish communist seemed to be that if the victims had been poor no one would have taken any notice. But similar disasters that have grabbed the world's attention have often involved people with no money at all.A few years ago the world was on tenterhooks at the story of the Thai boys stuck in a flooded cave . People from around the world — including billionaires — rushed to try to help and, indeed, on that occasion the schoolchildren were saved.If the victims had all been white then the bitter Left would have attacked them for being white. But as it was they have been attacking them for being rich. For having the money to view the wreck of the Titanic , something plenty of us would have liked the opportunity to do.If anyone is to blame for the tragedy it is OceanGate, the company in charge of the expedition. But it is not the fault of the victims. And in any case, apart from being rich and successful what exactly were they guilty of? Of being curious. Of wishing to explore the depths of the ocean. Of seeing extraordinary sights and returning to tell people about them. Of putting their lives in the hands of people who they trusted.They are people to be admired, not attacked. They should be admired for being successful in their lives. And they should be admired for continuing one of the things that is greatest about us as a species.Which is our quest for knowledge and experience, even when it comes at the most terrible price. A healthy society would admire them.