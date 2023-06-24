The WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) is teaching children about masturbation with a video showing adults talking to children about their genitals, as part of the new 'Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)' guidelines.

The clip shows an adult telling a nine-year-old girl, "sex is not only functional when you're just making babies. I've said before that it's also fun to do, you discover how your body works, and how my body works."

The same woman then explains to the girl that touching your clitoris "gives you a very nice feeling; it's actually very nice when you're touching that button. For example, you can rub it with your finger."

Another adult is then shown asking a toddler: "Do you ever play with your d*ick? Do you ever play with your willy? Yes, and how does that feel?" Before asking whether the boy plays with his genitals at school.

CSE aims to "equip children and young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that will empower them to... develop respectful and sexual relationships," states a report from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

This follows another WHO campaign to teach children under four about "early childhood masturbation."