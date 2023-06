A crashed UFO recovered by the US military 'distorted space-time' and was 'bigger on the inside', claims a top attorney involved in bringing UFO whistleblowers to Congress.Daniel Sheehan says he was told the mind-boggling tale byThe lawyer's story is the latest in a series of stunning claims this week of UFOs in the government's hands, which began on Monday with an on-camera interview of former senior Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch alleging that the US government possesses multiple crashed 'non-human' craft.The Department of Defense says it has 'not discovered any verifiable information' to support any of the claims.Butin an attempt to expose what he believes is a government cover-up of encounters with extraterrestrials.The attorney told DailyMail.com that one alleged recovery, recounted to him by a supposed crash retrieval program insider, involved, with some fantastical properties.'They tried to hook a bulldozer to it to pull it out. And it pulled out, almost like it was part of the way it was constructed,' Sheehan said.'When it came loose a couple feet, they stopped immediately. They didn't want to destroy the integrity of the machine.'They had a guy go into it.It was freaking him out and started making him feel nauseous, he was so disoriented because it was so gigantic inside.Sheehan said that space was not the only warped dimension around the craft.he said. 'There was all kinds of time distortion and space distortion.'Physicists have theorized that propulsion of an advanced craft could theoretically involve warping space-time around it to negate the effects of gravity.But Sheehan declined to give further details - including a location and date of the incident - and said he was unable to provide evidence for the claims.The lack of details, documents and photos are leading skeptics to dismiss as tall tales the stories of off-world UFOs stored by secret government programs.Military intelligence officials who have voiced their support for Grusch since he came forward publicly point out that he has placed himself at considerable risk if he is lying - as all his claims have been submitted to the DoD and Intelligence Community Inspector Generals on penalty of perjury.Jim Shell, a former Chief Scientist of the Space Innovation and Development Center at Air Force Space Command, wrote on LinkedIn Monday in support of his former colleague Grusch.'I will vouch for the integrity of Dave Grusch! Getting to the bottom of this is elusive and problematic, to say the least,' Shell wrote. 'I will assert no matter the conclusion of extraterrestrial materials or not, the DoD and IC security apparatus is in trouble and unwitting accomplices are fostering an abusive system.'A former National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) contractor Jeff Nevin replied: 'Same here Jim I worked with Dave for years.'the lawyer said.'The problem is that.'A spokeswoman for Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner declined to comment.Like Sheehan, Grusch's claims so far have all been second-hand, recounting what he was told by alleged crash retrieval program insiders while he investigated UFOs for the Pentagon.But in an interview this week with French newspaper Le Parisien, he alluded to potential first-hand knowledge too.Journalist Gael Lombart asked if he had 'seen any exotic gear with your own eyes?' and Grusch replied:Grusch is not alone in his disclosures, according to senior intelligence officials.On June 3 former top defense intelligence official Christopher Mellon wrote an essay for Politico, revealing, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), who 'claim to have knowledge of a secret U.S. government program involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft'.Nobel Prize nominee and CIA scientist Dr. Hal Puthoff, who worked in the government's 2008-2012 UFO program called AAWSAP, told DailyMail.com in April that...Sheehan has experience with legal wrangling involving classified material., working closely with whistleblowers to peel back state secrecy on the topic., who helped run the government's UFO office until 2017, in a whistleblower complaint to the Inspector Generals of the Defense Department and Intelligence Community alleging a cover-up of military encounters with unidentified craft.And he says- though he does not officially represent him.'I had been talking with him and was working with him legally about what to do,' Sheehan told DailyMail.com, adding that now the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) veteran is represented by lawyer and first Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Charles McCullough III.'They can kick some butt,' Sheehan said.Grusch served as the NRO representative to the UFO task force from 2019 to 2021, and then co-led 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' (government-speak for UFOs) analysis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency until July 2022.He filed his first whistleblower complaint to the DoD Inspector General in July 2021, alleging that defense officials had failed to properly disclose UFO crash retrieval programs to Congress.Last year's annual military funding bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), included a new clause allowing whistleblowers to report previously undisclosed UFO 'material retrieval, material analysis, [and] reverse engineering' programs to the Pentagon's AARO team without fear of prosecution for violating their security oaths and non-disclosure agreements.But Sheehan said several- only having the ability to probe classified programs in the military under 'Title 10' authority, and not intelligence services programs under 'Title 50'.He said others are considering a third route which Grusch took: using long-existing federal whistleblower protection laws to report allegedly illegal UFO cover-ups first to the DoD IG, and then to staff of the Congressional intelligence committees.Grush later filed a second complaint to the ICIG, excerpts of which were published by NewsNation this week, claiming the Pentagon had retaliated against him for speaking out.A source briefed on Grusch's case told DailyMail.com that he was subjected to 'harassment'In an interview published in Le Parisien on Wednesday, Grusch was asked if he feared for his life, and answered:he told the paper.Grusch also revealed tantalizing new details of his claims to Congress about the alleged UFO crash retrieval program in the Le Parisien interview.He said thatAnd he even said that'It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services [an historic US intelligence agency]. Ironically, it predates anything the public has heard about for decades, such as Roswell, etc.'In a statement, DoD spokeswoman Susan Gough said: 'To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.'