© Jennifer Gauthier, Reuters



The municipal council of the Swiss capital Bern voted on Thursday to extend the trial sale of cannabis to cocaine. The drug will not be immediately legalized, however, without the federal government's permission.The motion, which, Swiss news outlet SRF reported on Friday. The motion was opposed by center-right and religious councilors, but supported by leftists and some members of the center-left Social Democratic Party.Cannabis sales are expected to begin in Bern this fall, and have already started in Basel, Zurich, and Lausanne.Noting that, Bern Social Director Franziska Teuscher said her city would not push the government to act on cocaine, and that Thursday's vote instead sent a signal that the city would be open to the idea in future.A similar motion was rejected by the council in 2019, with the Social Democrat majority arguing that they wanted to gain experience with legal cannabis sales before moving on to harder drugs.Switzerland is a cocaine hotspot, with Addiction Switzerland estimating thatAccording to EU data, four