© The Russian Defense Ministry

"All of the enemy boats were destroyed by fire with the onboard weapons of the Russian ship," the spokesman added.

The navy ship, which was patrolling the TurkStream gas pipeline, destroyed all of the incoming drones, the Russian military says.The Russian Navy reconnaissance ship, 'Ivan Churs', has fended off an attack by three unmanned speed boats launched by the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday.The vessel was targeted by the drones in the early morning in Türkiye's exclusive economic zone, some 140km (86 miles) to the northeast of the Bosporus Strait, the ministry's spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said during a daily briefing.The ship was patrolling areas near the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines, Konashenkov noted, adding that the naval patrols were deployed after the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last September.The military shared footage of the incident, showing a small, black speedboat coming under large-caliber gunfire. The vessel suffers a direct hit and explodes, leaving a plume of black smoke on the water.Over the course of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has repeatedly used sea drones in order to strike Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The latest attack is the most long-range, with previous attempts targeting warships stationed at the port of Sevastopol on the Russian Crimean Peninsula. The attacks, however, have been unsuccessful, with the unmanned speedboats detected and destroyed during approach, or becoming caught in the harbor's protective netting.