© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin



The anti-aircraft regiment of Russia's Northern Fleet will be equipped with state-of-the-art S-400 air defense systems in the next few years to create an anti-missile dome able to thwart any enemy incursion, the Russian Navy said.Russian anti-aircraft missile forces and radio-technical troops stationed in the Arctic are going through a comprehensive rearmament process, which will see Russia's most advanced long-range air defense missile system being delivered to them, Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseev, the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet, said on Sunday.All Russian military units in the region are set to be equipped with S-400she noted. The build-up will protect the Russian part of the Arctic with what Moiseev called "a de facto anti-missile dome,Russia has been boosting its military presence in the Arctic in recent years, building and repairing bases and airfields, as well as deploying its newest hardware andThe share of new technology and weaponry deployed with the Russian troops in the Arctic currently amounts to about 60 percent, Moiseev said.In September, Russia deployed S-400 air defense systems to the Yuzhny Island of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in northern Russia, further expanding the airspace under its control.