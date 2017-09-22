Puppet Masters
Two Russian submarines on their way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
Muraselon
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 16:44 UTC
The submarines will be part of the Russian Navy's permanent group in the Mediterranean.
The submarines are moving in the surface position. They are escorted by a salvage tug of the Baltic Fleet.
The Kolpino and The Veliki Novgorod are the fifth and sixth in a series of six submarines of project 636.3 built at the Admiralty Shipyards for the Black Sea Fleet.
Another project 636.6 submarine - the Krasnodar - was redeployed from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea earlier. It performed a number of tasks as part of the Russian Navy's group in the Mediterranean. On June 23, as the Defense Ministry said, it launched Kalibr cruise missiles against facilities of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Syria.
