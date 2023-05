© Brian Flood/Fox News



'Satan loves you and respects who you are,' Target pride partner's social media post reads.Target has found itself in hot water again over its gay pride collection, this time because of its partnership with a controversial designer.The major retailer partnered with U.K.-based brand Abprallen to sell merchandise with pro-LGBTQ messages to celebrate Pride month. A search on Target's website finds some of the items.Carnell, the transgender designer behind the brand, explained in an Instagram post that Satan represents "passion, pride and liberty" and "loves all LGBT+ people."However, the Abprallen designer told The Daily Dot that the merchandise mentioning Satan is tongue-in-cheek.The polarizing partnership caused an uproar from conservatives and parents rights advocates on social media.She shared other social media posts from Abprallen encouraging transgender people to affiliate themselves with Satan. In one post, the designer claimed Satan loved and respected LGBTQ people, so they should "hang with Satan instead.""WTF," Johnson wrote in response.The Abprallen designer responded to the backlash by mocking "transphobes."Abprallen is currently selling two products on Target's website, a messenger bag that says "Too queer for here" and a sweatshirt that says "Cure transphobia." Neither product features Satanic imagery. However, Carnell suggested more products with Target would drop later in the Instagram announcement. Critics compared Target to Bud Light, after the brand faced backlash for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.Fox News Digital reached out to Abprallen and Target for comment. This article will be updated with any response.Target was famously at the center of a transgender bathroom debate in 2016. Responding to bathroom laws across the country, the company stated that transgender employees and guests were welcome to use the bathroom that matched their gender identity.Three years ago, Target also briefly caved to activists by pulling a book documenting the transgender "craze" among teenage girls from shelves. The store later reversed course.