This weekend's SatanCon in Boston will play host to several academics who are openly affiliated with Satanism.
Eric Sprankle, a "sexuality studies" professor at Minnesota State University-Mankato, will speak on "Sins of the Flesh: Satanism and Self-Pleasure," according to the conference program.
Sprankle's research interests include "the relationships between Satanism, stigma, and mental health," "therapist biases against folks with stigmatized identities" and "the impact of stigma on marginalized sexual communities."
He presented a paper on Satanism and mental health at a psychology conference in 2020, according to his faculty bio.
Joining him will be a man named David Dillard-Wright, who now goes by "Devi" and uses female pronouns.
The University of South Carolina-Aiken philosophy professor will speak on "Reclaiming the Trans Body: A/theistic Strategies for Self-Determination and Empowerment."
Dillard-Wright "converted to Hinduism" and writes about mindfulness and meditation, according to his bio published by the Diversity Reboot 2022 conference.
Dillard-Wright is not the only gender-dypshoric academic at the conference.
Ash Patrick Schade will speak on the topic of Satanism in rural communities. Schade became famous because she called herself a man and then had a baby after hooking up with someone on Grindr.
"Ash Patrick Schade, 28, was two years into his transition when he became pregnant in February 2020 following a date with a man on Grindr, despite the fact the health-care worker and Ph.D. student was taking male hormone blockers at the time," the New York Postreported in 2022.
The Archdiocese of Boston has called on people to pray in opposition to the Satanic conference.
"We ask Catholics not to organize or encourage others to go to the event to protest. It will only make it more prominent and give the organizers the attention they seek," the archdiocese wrote. "Rather than protesting in person, we hope to storm the Heavens with prayer from our shrines, monasteries, and parishes."
A Catholic priest and theologian at Franciscan University of Steubenville previously told The Fix how to stop the After School Satan clubs organized by the Satanists.
Professor Daniel Klemek stated:
Parents also need to realize that they are involved in a spiritual battle and, thus, in addition to these practical means of protest, they need to pray and fast against such programs, for the protection of their children, and for the conversion of these Satanists, as well as the school administrators who are considering these programs."God is much stronger than the devil, and he hears us when we turn to Him," Klemek said.
